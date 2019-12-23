|
|
Mihallaq Qeleshi, 65
Auburn - Mihallaq Qeleshi, 65, an Auburn resident and business owner passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 23, 2019 after being stricken ill at home. Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours, Thursday, December 26th from 4 pm to 7 pm in St Mary Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury St. The Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019