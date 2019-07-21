Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mike Apicerno, 95

Grafton/Fort Pierce, FL - Mike Apicerno passed away in his sleep on July 3, 2019. A WWII Veteran of the 8th Army Air Service, he guarded German POWs in England. He worked on the Railroad for 42 years. He was a finish carpenter & loved woodworking crafts. He resided in RI, MA & FL.

He enjoyed bocce, poker, music, eating, dancing & his many friends at the Millbury Senior Center.

Mike is pre-deceased by his parents, Guiliano & Rosina Apicerno, 2 brothers, Giuseppe & Mario Apicerno, & a sister, Angelina Natale. Also pre-deceased by his wife, Dorothy McMahon Kibbe Apicerno (2009); his stepson, Calvin Kibbe; stepson in-law, Kevin Savageaux; a step-granddaughter, Andrea Richards, & step grandson, Scott Savageaux.

He is survived by his sister Nancy DiLorenzo & brother Julio Apicerno, his children, Kenneth Apicerno & Donna Apicerno-Dalton; 6 stepchildren & their spouses: Brad & Brenda Kibbe, Sharon Savageaux, Bruce Kibbe, Mark Kibbe, Maryellen & Yvon Thebeau, Nancy & Linwood Richards & Margaret Kibbe, 18 grandchildren & 25 great grandchildren.

A prayer service for Mike will be held July 29th at 11:00am at Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St., N. Grafton, MA 01536. A private Burial is planned. Donations may be made to VA Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605 OR Millbury Sr. Center, 1 River St., Millbury, MA 01527.

www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 21 to July 22, 2019
