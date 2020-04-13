|
Mildred M. (Antos) Borowski, 100
West Boylston - Mildred M. (Antos) Borowski, 100, beloved wife of the late Earle Borowski, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Oakdale Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center.
Mildred was a 1941 graduate of Bartlett High School in Webster. She went on to further her education and graduated in 1945 from Maine General Hospital in Portland where she earned a degree in nursing. She joined the US. Cadet Nurse Corps as a Senior Cadet Nurse in April, 1945. She spent six months at Fort Devens and resigned in October, 1945 due to the expiration of the cadet program.
Mildred and Earle married in Bangor, ME in November, 1945, and she began her nursing career at the Eastern Maine General Hospital caring for polio patients. She and Earle moved to Holden in 1957, and she began a long career as an evening supervisor at Hahnemann Hospital and as a private duty nurse.
Mildred was active in the Girl Scouts of America as a troop leader for several years. She was a former member of the Chaffin Congregational Church where she enjoyed many activities, especially working with the youth groups and its Merry Martha Circle. She taught Sunday School for many years and was the coach of the cheerleading squad, winning a first-place trophy. She also worked with the boys' baseball team, coaching the Lion's Farm League A-Team for two years.
She enjoyed traveling, knitting, crocheting, reading, gardening and playing the organ. She also was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Olympics ice-skating teams.
She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her daughter, Linda E. George of Worcester; her son, Clayton J. Borowski of Manchester, CT; her sisters Rose Scheffler of Webster and Stella Roukat of Dudley; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In additional to her husband of 63 years, she was predeceased by her daughter, Deborah A. Murray in 1999; five brothers, Joseph, John, Stanley, Jacob, and Edward and by two sisters, Mary Moroz and Sophie Mrzyglod. She was born in Webster and raised in Dudley, daughter of John and Josephine (Pendrak) Antos, and lived many years in Holden, retiring in Sandwich and Holiday, Fl before returning to Holden.
Private funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Mildred's life will be honored and celebrated at a time when her family and friends can safely gather in her remembrance. A special thank you is extended to the entire staff at Oakdale Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center for the outstanding care, compassion and respect that Mildred received. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 330 Congress Street, 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02210.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020