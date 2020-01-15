|
Mildred A. (Guercio) Gallo, 92
WORCESTER - Mildred A. (Guercio) Gallo, 92 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center- Memorial Campus surrounded by her loving family.
Mildred was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late Santo and Lena (Mazzone) Guercio. She attended Commerce High School and has lived in Worcester all her life. Mildred worked as a secretary for Culver Stearns for 25 years before retiring. After retirement, she began working for Belsito's Deli in Worcester where she took great pride in being able to work until the age of 80. Mildred was a member of the former St. Margaret Mary's Church and St. Anne's Church, Shrewsbury. She loved cooking and baking. Mildred also enjoyed yoga until a few years ago. In her younger years, she enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren when they were younger and always loved being around her family.
Mildred's husband of 52 years, Daniel J. Gallo passed away on July 30, 1999. She is survived by her son, John D. Gallo and his wife Deborah of Holden; two daughters, Jean E. Desto and her husband Robert and Judith A. Stocks and her husband Gordon all of Holden; six grandchildren, Dan Gallo and his wife Corinna of Norwood, Kerri Kelly and her husband Jonathan of Shrewsbury, Jeff Gallo of New Jersey, Kim Good and her husband Michael of West Roxbury, Tim Cashen of Worcester and Elizabeth Gallo of Holden; seven great grandchildren, Julia, Isabella, Rylee, Shaemus, Cameron, Griffin and Jenna; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother, Patrick Guercio; two sisters, Virginia Frangione and Eileen Rebidue.
Services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike Road, Shrewsbury. Burial will follow in Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, January 17th from 9-10:15 am in the funeral home prior to departure for her Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to: St. Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike Road, Shrewsbury, MA. 01545
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020