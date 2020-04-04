|
|
Mildred E. Gilbert, 75
AUBURN - Mildred E. "Milly" (McCarthy) Gilbert, 75, of Auburn, passed away peacefully, yet unexpectedly, on Thursday April 2, 2020 in the comfort of her home and with her family by her side.
Born and raised in Worcester, Milly was one of three daughters born to the late Alfred F. and Mildred M. (Sweeney) McCarthy. She achieved a Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education, before she began teaching in the Northbridge School System. Milly started as a kindergarten teacher, and retired as a special education coordinator.
In her free time, Milly enjoyed laying around the pool and on the beach, and had a passion for football. Above all, she cherished the time she spent with her grandsons and great-grandson; always so proud of everything they did.
Milly and her beloved husband, Alvin H. Gilbert, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in December of 2019.
Milly is survived by her husband, Alvin; her children, Robin Gilbert-Newcomb and Rick Gilbert; her grandsons, Christopher, Eric, and Kevin Newcomb; and her great-grandson, James Newcomb; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Milly was predeceased by both of her sisters, Kathleen McCarthy and Carole M. McCarthy.
Services for Milly will be held privately for her family, with a celebration of her life to be announced when we are able to gather safely. There are no calling hours. The BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St., Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (). To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020