Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Mildred Keith


1925 - 2019
Mildred Keith Obituary
Mildred M. Keith, 93

Spencer - Mildred M. (Johnson) Keith, 93, wife of the late, Roger E. Keith, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Notre Dame du Lac Assisted Living Center in Worcester.

Funeral services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in Mildred's name to Attn: Development Office, Notre Dame Health Care Center, 555 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA 01605. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
