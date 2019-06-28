|
Mildred L. (Smith) Lynch, 91
Sutton - Mildred L. (Smith) Lynch, 91, of Sutton passed away Thurs. June 27, 2019 in the Beaumont Skilled Nursing Center, Northbridge. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Lynch who died in 1997.
Mrs. Lynch was a file clerk for the Merchant's Credit Bureau in Boston for several years.
She was born Oct. 2, 1927 in Boston, a daughter of the late Austin W. and Hattie (Boutilier) Smith and was a graduate of Jeremiah Burke High School in Dorchester. She had been a resident of Sutton since 1966.
Mrs. Lynch was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church in Whitinsville and a member of the church choir. She was a member of the Sutton Senior Center and the Sutton Serenaders. She enjoyed bingo and making crafts, especially angels.
She is survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Ruth Watson and two brothers, Roy Smith and Earl Smith.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 10 – 11 AM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 480 Church St., Whitinsville followed by a funeral service at 11 AM in the funeral home.
Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Northbridge.
Memorial donations may be made to the Blackstone Valley United Methodist Church, 61 Linwood Ave., Whitinsville, MA 01588.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 28 to June 30, 2019