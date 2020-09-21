Mildred Greece Pearlstein 99 yrs. old
Miami, FL - Mildred Pearlstein died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes on Sept. 7, 2020. She was 99 years young. Born Feb. 25, 1921 in Worcester MA, she was the daughter of Abraham Greece and Dora (Zieper) Greece. Millie was raised on a dairy farm in Sutton MA in the days of horse and buggies and no running water or electricity. After high school she moved to Worcester and became a hair dresser until she married her husband Yale Pearlstein. When their first son was 2 yr. old, they moved to Miami, FL and raised 3 boys there. Millie was a happy mother to her sons and all their neighborhood friends. She eventually became a caretaker of her Father and later her sister Shirley. She was a good friend to all who knew her. Yale died in 1979. Millie leaves behind her son Max Pearlstein of Miami FL, a son Dr. Todd Pearlstein of Troy AL, and a son Allen Pearlstein of Seattle WA. She also leaves 2 brothers Bernie Greece of Worcester MA and Nathan Greece of Mill Valley, CA. She was predeceased by her brothers Jack Greece of Sutton, MA and Irving Greece of Hialeah, FL and a sister Shirley Greece of Miami, FL. She also leaves 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A graveside service was held on Sept. 11 at Mt. Nebo Cemetery in Miami. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association
in her memory.