Millieann "Candy" (Catino) Deloriea at 89
Oxford - Millieann "Candy" (Catino) Deloriea, 89, of Oxford died peacefully on Saturday August 31, 2019 in the Shrewsbury Crossing surrounded by her loving family. Her husband Rodgers Deloriea died in 1998. Candy is survived by her devoted son's William R. Deloriea of Rutland, Philip J. Deloriea and his wife Peggy (Rager) Deloriea of Adel Iowa, and Thomas A. Deloriea of Sutton. Candy was the loving grandmother to Leighan, Nicole, Jewelie, Ashleigh, Gabrielle, and Deborah. She was very proud to have five great grandchildren. She also leaves many loving nephews, nieces and sister in law Jean who was like a sister to her. Candy was the last of that great generation of the Catino family. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Yolanda "Vi" Lombardi, and Janet Tunstall, eight brothers, Frank, Lando, Joseph, John, Michael, Victor, Anthony, and William.
Candy was born in Worcester daughter of the late Joseph and Lucy (Ciccone) Catino and lived in Oxford most of her life. She was a graduate of Commerce High School. She was a Regional Manager for the Sarah Coventry Jewelry Company for many years before she retired. Candy was a lifetime member of the church of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel-St Ann. She was an active volunteer for the United Way, and the gift shop at Memorial Hospital. Her volunteerism didn't go unrecognized as she was chosen by the United Way for their outstanding volunteer award and appointed her to carry the Olympic flame for the 1996 Summer Olympics torch relay.
Candy was a devout Catholic and practiced her religion to everyone around her every day, and of course being a typical Italian mother she loved to cook, garden, bake and was the most happy when she was with her loving family. Candy will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
The funeral for Candy will be held on Thursday September 5, from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. with a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30AM in the church of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel at Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Rd. A time of visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday evening from 5PM to 7PM in the funeral home. Interment with her husband will be in St. Johns Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Candy please visit her memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019