Milton H. Steen, 84
WESTBOROUGH - Milton H. Steen, 84, of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Berit (Andersson) Steen.
Born in Seekonk, MA, he was the son of the late Harold and Ernine (Baker) Steen. He was raised and educated in East Providence, RI and graduated from East Providence High School. He also attended and graduated from the University of Rhode Island and WPI School of Industrial Management.
He proudly served his country in the U. S. Army and was stationed in Nuremberg, Germany.
Milton worked at Massachusetts Electric, now National Grid, for 33 years in various places and later in Westborough retiring as a vice-president.
He was active in many organizations and was past president of the United Way and past president and 40 year plus member of the Rotary Club of Westborough. He was also a long time member of The Congregational Church of Westborough and the Mathew John Whittall Lodge AF & AM Shrewsbury.
Milt enjoyed skiing, biking, traveling, time spent at his condo in Marco Island and most of all spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his wife of 58 years he is survived by two children, Jennifer J. Mele and her husband, Philip, of Blackstone and Jon E. Steen and his wife, Kimberly, of Sutton; two brothers, Donald Steen of Ridgewood, NJ and Burton Steen of Westborough; sister-in law Velma Jane Steen of Marco Island, FL; brother-in-law Alf Derenas of Westboro; two grandchildren, Domenic Mele and Zachary Steen and one step grandson, Brian Mele; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Harold Steen, Raymond Steen and Ernine Linne.
The Steen family wishes to express their gratitude to the many remarkable caregivers who assisted with Milt's care from Right At Home and Kindred Hospice.
His memorial service will be held on Monday, December 30, at 11:00 A.M. in The Congregational Church of Westborough, 57 West Main St., Westborough.
Calling hours at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home are Sunday, December 29, from 2 to 5 P.M.
Burial, with Military Honors, will be private and at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Congregational Church of Westborough Memorial Fund, 57 West Main St., Westborough, MA 01581, to the Rotary Foundation at rotary.org/donate or a .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019