Brezniak-Rodman Funeral Home
1251 Washington Street
Newton, MA 02465
(617) 969-0800
WORCESTER - Weinstein, Milton, formerly of Worcester, MA, passed away on May 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (Rubin) Weinstein. Devoted father of Mark, Bob, and Andrew Weinstein. Dear grandfather of Adam, Julie, Jessye, and Maya. Proud great grandfather of Jonathan, Briana, Ryan, Benjamin, and Lilah. Loving brother of Roz Liftman, and the late Seymour Weinstein. Graveside service at B'Nai Brith Cemetery, 55 Saint John's Rd., Worcester, MA on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Milton's memory may be made to the .

www.brezniakrodman.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 23, 2019
