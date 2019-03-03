|
Mindy Jean Montanez
Dorchester - Mindy Jean Montanez, 40, formerly of Worcester, died suddenly at home on Thursday, February 7th. Mindy Jean was born in Worcester, the daughter of Linda (Bricault) Nater of Spencer and the late Raymond Nater.
Mindy was raised in Worcester and graduated from North High School, where she was a member of the cheerleading squad. She went on to earn a certificate as a Certified Nursing Aide. Mindy had a beautiful smile, kind heart and a wonderful spirit. She spent several years working with the clients of AIDS Project Worcester as a peer support staff member and as a survivor. She forged many longtime relationships there, surrounded and supported by a loving community.
She will be forever missed and loved by her five children, Jaimie Roman of Auburn, Alyvia Rose Nater, Ariana, Serena and Joshua Montanez, all of Worcester; her mother, Linda of Spencer; her sister, Tammy Kahale of Sutton; her brothers, Mark Fair of Worcester and Raimie Nater of Pennsylvania; her husband, Luis Montanez of Ohio; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Shawn Fair of Worcester.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with Mindy's family at her Life Celebration, visiting hours on Wednesday, March 6th from 2-5 p.m. at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester. A prayer service will then be held at 5 p.m. Donations may be made to AIDS Project Worcester (www.aidsprojectworcester.org), 85 Green Street, Worcester, MA 01604 in memory of Mindy Montanez. To share a memory or leave an online condolence for the family, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019