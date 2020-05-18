Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Minh Tran Obituary
Minh Quang Tran, 83

Worcester - Minh Quang Tran, 83, of Worcester died Sunday, May 17th 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital due to complications from COVID-19. He leaves his wife, Luong Yen Nguyen; his children, Thanh of Alabama, Thieu, Tin and Trang all of Worcester, Tam of Vietnam and Tuan of Oregon. He also leaves twelve grandchildren.

He was born in Saigon, Vietnam and immigrated to the United States in 2000. Minh was a devout member of Pho Hien Temple. He enjoyed drawing, reading and writing poems. Minh was a charitable man who donated to many different charities. He was a veteran of the People's Army of Vietnam serving during the Vietnam War.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2020
