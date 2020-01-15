|
|
Minna "Nana"
Hallberg, 91
Oxford - Minna Hallberg passed away suddenly and peacefully surrounded by family on Monday 1/13/20 at St. Vincent's Hospital following a stroke. She is survived by her daughters, grandchildren, extended family and dear friends.
Born in NY, Minna moved to MA where she worked as a Bookkeeper while raising her family. For many years she volunteered at the Oxford Senior Center; in the Oxford Elementary schools as an adopted grandparent; and for TriValley delivering meals.
Minna loved the beach, animals and time with family. She enjoyed many activities including swimming, camping and gardening. When not experiencing the outdoors she could often be found attending a book club at the Oxford Public Library or playing Scrabble, Upwords or Skip-bo with her close friends. Her daily passion was hot oatmeal and completing the crossword puzzle.
Minna was known for her energetic spirit, sense of adventure, generous nature and for making everyone feel welcome. She had a great sense of humor which inspired contagious laughter. Minna cared deeply about others and touched many lives. She was everyone's "Nana."
Minna lived every day to the fullest and encouraged others to do the same. In lieu of services, her final wish was that each person reach out and care for others.
Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Minna Hallberg payable to:
Oxford Food Shelf 4 Maple Road Oxford, MA 01540
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St. Worcester is assisting the family.
To share a memory of Minna or to sign her online guestbook, please visit
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020