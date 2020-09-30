Miriam Charlotte Wills, 84



Formerly of Holden, MA - Obituary



Miriam Charlotte Wills



October 9, 1935-August 15, 2020



Miriam Charlotte (Ranne) Wills departed her earthly life on August 15, 2020, in Melbourne, FL. Born to Carl Ranne & Martha (Boutilier) Ranne, she was raised in Lunenberg, MA, and graduated from Fitchbug State College, achieving her BSE in Elementary Education. During her time at Fitchburg State she met the love of her life, Robert Wills, and they married in 1957. They both pursued successful teaching careers, Miriam becoming one of the most admired teachers in the Holden School District, and Bob in the West Boylston School District.



Miriam joined her daughter Robin singing in the Holden Congregational Church Choir, and continued long after Robin left for university, even touring Europe with the Choir, with Bob; a great joy for them. They retired to Florida in 1994 to Vero Beach, eventually moving to Melbourne, where Mom joined the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Choir. After celebrating 50 years of marriage, Bob passed, and Miriam bravely continued on with the support of her wonderful family and friends.



She loved to read, play piano, swim daily, exercise regularly, and participate in her children's and grandchildren's lives. She loved to continue learning new things, especially about cooking (from Peter), and was famous at the Wills household at all the holiday dinners they shared for her chocolate trifle and cranberry salad. The Denis family loved to bring her to the Seattle area for about a month each year where she and Robin always made a special trip of discovery, her favorite being the Oregon coastline. She will be deeply missed by us all.



She is survived by her children Robin (Wills) Denis & Peter of Bainbridge Island, WA, Bruce Wills & Jeanne Hakkila-Wills of Melbourne, FL, grandchildren Alex Wills & Jenner Tiscareno (Mississippi), Devon Denis (British Columbia, Canada), Rowan Denis (L.A.), and Mackenzie and John Wills (Melbourne), and great grandson Wyatt Wills (Mississippi), and her brother Lee Ranne & Martha.



Please honor Miriam's memory by contributing to or volunteering in our public education system.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be sent to denisfam11@msn.com to share with family.





