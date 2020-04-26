|
Mitchell J. Bollus Sr. 94
Millbury - Mitchell J. Bollus, Sr., 94, of Millbury, MA passed away peacefully on
April 23. Mitchell was the son of the late Joseph and Sophie (Trabulsi) Bollus. He was the loving husband of fifty-eight years to the late Elizabeth V. (Doran) Bollus whom he lost in March 2011. His son Mitchell J. Bollus Jr. predeceased him in 2010.
He was predeceased by his brothers Nicholas and George Bollus and sister Helen Sloan.
Mitchell is survived by his son Matthew F. Bollus and partner Megan Gately, his daughter Michaela and her husband David M. Colburn and their children, Benjamin, Elizabeth and Jonathan, his nephews Joseph, Michael and John Bollus, and his cousin Shirley Simon.
Mr. Bollus graduated from Boys Trade School as a machinist, then entered the army serving in the U.S. infantry in Europe during WWII. He received his BS in industrial engineering from Hillyer College in Hartford CT.
Mr. Bollus was employed as sales manager at Sprague Air Controls in Hingham, MA for over 35 years.
In 2002, Patriarch Gregory III Laham bestowed on Mitchell the Cross of Jerusalem. This highest award given to a layperson was in recognition of his many years of service and devotion to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.
Mitchell was a hard working man who always provided for his family. He was a loving and generous husband, father and grandfather who valued the love of family above all earthly things. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
His funeral took place on Monday, April 27 with a private (due to pandemic-related restrictions) graveside service in Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in Mitchell's name to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 256 Hamilton St. Worcester. Funeral arrangements under the direction of FAZIO FUNERAL HOME, Funeral Director, Louis M. Fazio III. To express your condolences please visit www.faziofuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020