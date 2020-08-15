Mitchell Michael Marszalek, 76
Spring Branch, TX - Major in U. S. Army, Veteran of Peacetime and Vietnam Era 1961-1981, Mitchell died on August 4th, 2020.
Two days after his 17th birthday, Mitch left high school to join the Army. There he stayed and served for 20 years with assignments in Germany, United States and Vietnam. While serving in the Army, Mitch earned a B.A. from University of Nebraska Omaha and his M. A. in Business from Webster University Saint Louis, Mo.
Upon retirement Mitch settled in San Antonio, Texas, choosing to live in quiet natural surroundings from a home on what he called a 'mountain', to living along the Guadalupe River with his wife Maria. He pursued various Business interests and worked for FEMA. In his leisure time, he loved playing Golf, and he enjoyed a good game of Blackjack. Mitch always had a smile on his face, seeing the humor in life, itself. Children loved him, particularly his many nieces and nephews.
After a long illness with Cancer, then ALS, Mitch passed on surrounded by family members and his incredible, loving wife, Maria, who cared for him for over a decade of illness.
Besides his wife Maria, he leaves his daughter Monica Boone, stepdaughter Jessica Lubojacky, son, Mitchell Marszalek, Jr. Mitch is also survived by two brothers: Peter & Walter, and three sisters: Ann, Joan & Linda Zolla. He leaves several grandchildren and a large extended family of in-laws and friends.
Mitchell's courage was an inspiration to us all. He will be with us always as we remember his beautiful compelling smile.
Mitchell's request was that his body be donated to Science/Research. His ashes will be burried at Fort Sam Houston Memorial Cemetery, San Antonio, TX. Due to Covid 19, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America PVA
.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">PVA
.org, and/or Sean M. Healy & AMG Center for ALS at Mass General Hospital, Boston MA.