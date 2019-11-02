|
Molly Margaret Malone-Popieniuck, 71
Lunenburg - Lunenburg-Molly Margaret Malone-Popieniuck, age 71, passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family on October 31, 2019 at the Apple Valley Center in Ayer, MA. Molly was the loving wife of Peter E. Popieniuck and shared a home with him for the last 25 years in Lunenburg, MA.
Molly was a multi-talented individual with an exceptionally varied range of interests, hobbies, and passions. She was adept as an artist and practiced pen and ink illustration, water color and mixed-media painting, heraldry, and photography. Another of her passions was that of helping the elderly. She was a strong advocate for their well being and worked in nursing homes, hospice centers, and as a visiting home health aide. Her resume of other jobs could fill several dozen notebook pages. Like her famous Irish namesake, feisty Molly wasn't afraid to take on any challenge and give it a good try.
Molly loved to travel and she and her husband visited destinations across the United States as well as in Europe, the Caribbean, the Canary Islands, and Africa. Molly was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Leominster, MA.
Perhaps Molly's most endearing quality was her ability to make, keep, and cherish her friends. Absolutely everyone praised Molly for her kindness, generosity, and sweet personality. She was the type of friend who always put others' needs above her own. Molly made friends easily wherever she went. A very special place in heaven is now occupied by Molly.
Molly was equally devoted to her family and her extended family. She was the daughter of Paul David Malone and Katherine Jane Mitchell of Sikeston, MO. Aside from her husband Peter, she leaves behind her brother, Patrick Mitchell Malone and his wife, Marilyn Van Buskirk Malone of Barrington, RI; a son, Robert Mitchell Atwood and his wife, Suzanne Viegas-Atwood of Shrewsbury, MA; a son, Jason Clark Atwood and his wife, Susan Elizabeth Atwood of Hopedale, MA; and grandchildren, Nick Atwood, Brody Atwood, and Emily Atwood; as well as numerous other relatives. Molly was predeceased by an infant daughter, Melissa Atwood.
Peter's family regarded Molly as one of their own. These include Peter's brother Anthony Alexander Popieniuck and his wife, Lynne Michaud of Bryant Pond, ME; sister Iris Linda Belmore and her husband William Belmore Jr., of Maynard, MA; and sister Elizabeth Amy Moore and her husband, Wendell Moore of Groton, MA; and Peter's children, Jason Michael Popieniuck and his wife, Shelly Greenblatt of Venice CA; Alexander Peter Popieniuck of Townsend, MA; Matthew Benjamin Popieniuck of Acton, MA, and Lara Elizabeth White and her husband Michael White of Lunenburg, MA; and grandchildren Arilyn White, Vivienne White, and Harrison Popieniuck; as well as numerous other relatives.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Massachusetts Avenue (Rt. 2A), Lunenburg, MA. Her funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 1400 Main Street, Leominster, MA. A private graveside ceremony will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made in Molly's name to the Eagle House Senior Community Center, 25 Memorial Dr., Lunenburg, MA 01462 or to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 1400 Main Street, Leominster, MA 01453.
John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019