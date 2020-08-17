Monica L. (Baker) Addington, 60SOUTHBRIDGE - Monica L. (Baker) Addington, 60, passed away on Friday June 26, 2020.Monica is survived by her husband Michael A. Addington; her mother Brenda D. (Cook) Baker of Putnam, CT; her brother Levi Baker of Woodstock, CT; two sisters: Rosalie Petrillo of Southbridge and Pauline Hebert of Putnam, CT; she was predeceased by her father Harold E. Baker.Monica was born in Putnam, CT on August 21, 1959. Monica has lived in Southbridge with her husband for many years, working for Incom in Charlton; she greatly enjoyed going deep sea fishing, baking, watching NASCAR and drag races; she was also a fond dog lover.A graveside service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday August 22, 2020 at the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Southbridge.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, 111 Young Road East Brookfield, MA 01515Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street Webster, MA.A guest book is available where you may offer condolences or light a candle in remembrance of Monica at