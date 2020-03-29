|
|
Monica M. Przelomski-Pacifico, MD, 66
AUBURN - Monica M. Przelomski-Pacifico, MD, 66, of Auburn, died on Friday March 27, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital after an illness, with her loving family by her side.
Born in Webster, raised in Dudley, Monica was the daughter of the late Edmond and Antoinette T. (Jablonski) Przelomski. She was educated in Webster, before receiving a degree in Nursing from Quinsigamond Community College. Monica then received a B.A. magna cum laude in Biology from Clark University, after which she went on to get her M.D. from UMASS Medical School and completed her neurology residency at UMASS Memorial Medical Center and St. Vincent Hospital, finishing her fellowship in EMG at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Monica's medical career spanned over ten years at Fallon Clinic, where she worked in the Neurology EMG department until her retirement; during which she also worked as an assistant professor of neurology at UMASS Medical School. Monica did extensive research and published a major paper in the journal Neurology: Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) 1970 to 1984, in Taunton, MA.
In her spare time, Monica enjoyed painting, both with watercolors and oils, for which she won several awards, along with flower gardening, sewing, and waterskiing.
Monica is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Luigi Pacifico as well as her two children, Antoinette and Vincent Pacifico.
Monica's funeral services will be held privately at this time; a celebration of Monica's life will be announced when we are able to gather safely. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, via srfcure.org/donate-give/ The BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to assist her family with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020