Montaha Abboudy

Montaha (Karam) Abboudy, 97
Mountaha Abboudy (Mona Aboody), 97, of Worcester, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away of natural causes on Sunday June 21, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family after a period of declining health.
Mona was born on February 8th 1923 and was raised in Beirut Lebanon. She was one of five children of Elias and Mahiba Karam and her siblings include Olga, Wilson, Tanous and Sonia. Mona married the love of her life, Edmond Aboody, in 1955 and together they had four children, George, Fernand, Norma and Paul.
In 1982, Mona and her husband visited her son "George" in the United States for the first time and instantly felt at home and wanted to become a permanent resident and member of the growing Lebanese community in Worcester. In 1990, after the passing of her husband, Mona decided to move to the United States with her daughter Norma joining her sons, George and Paul, already residing in Worcester. Mona worked for most of her life, but her true passion was her family. She delighted in spending time with them, cooking for and with them; going on long walks, catching up during coffee or just sitting together. Her spark in life were her eight grandchildren and she made the time to get to know and love them each.
Mona is survived by her three sons and their families. George, his wife Yvette and children, Nora and Edmond. Fernand, his wife Claudette and their children Mayssa, Anthony and Maria. And Paul, former wife Caroline and their children Stephanie, Sarah and Colin. Mona was predeceased by husband Edmond and daughter Norma for whom she was her caretaker and lifetime companion. Mona will be dearly missed by all and her beloved family.
Due to Massachusetts state regulations during the Covid-19 pandemic, services were held privately Thursday, June 25th. Burial was in Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances can be made in her name to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 256 Hamilton St., or the Lebanese Orphan Fund, care of Our Lady of Perpetual help Church, 256 Hamilton St. Worcester. Funeral arrangements under the direction of FAZIO FUNERAL HOME, Louis M. Fazio III, Director. Please visit www.faziofuneralhome.com to express your condolences.
"May her memory be eternal"
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.