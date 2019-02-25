|
Morris H. Chafetz, 94
WORCESTER - Morris H. "Moe" Chafetz, age 94, died on Sunday February 24, 2019.
He was the loving husband of 56 years of the late Leatrice (Blank) Chafetz. He was the devoted father of Debra and her husband, Stanley Levenson of Worcester and Pam and her husband, Tom Lunder of Southborough. He leaves his sister-in-law, Zelda (Shack) Chafetz and four grandchildren, Rob Lunder, Jeffrey Lunder, Adam Levenson, and Jeremy Levenson and his fiancé, Ali Fleischer. He was predeceased by his brother, Samuel Chafetz.
He was born in Worcester, a son of David and Lena (Levy) Chafetz and lived here his entire life. He also enjoyed many winters in Hallandale Beach, Florida and summers in Hull.
Morris graduated from New York University and remained in New York City for a few years pursuing a career in the retail industry. After working for a short period in the Insurance business in Hartford, he returned to Worcester.
In 1952, he and his brother, Samuel Chafetz founded Marine Plastics in a garage in Leominster and in 1955 they moved to larger quarters in Clinton. In 1970 they sold Marine Plastics to Northern Natural Gas Company. In 1975 they founded Hemisphere Polymer and Chemical Company.
He was a member of Temple Emanuel, Yeshiva Achei Timimim and the Plastic Pioneer Society. He was a founding member of Mt. Pleasant Country Club, a life member of the Jewish Healthcare Center, a former board member of Bay State Savings Bank and the Lahey Clinic. He served the International Trade Commission in Washington, DC.
FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 11:00 AM, TODAY, TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 26, IN TEMPLE EMANUEL SINAI, 661 SALISBURY ST., WORCESTER, UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN. Burial will be in B'Nai Brith Cemetery, Worcester.
Immediately following the interment service, a Memorial Observance Reception will be held from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury St., Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019