Morton L. Morin, 94
Worcester - Morton "Red" Morin of Worcester passed away peacefully at home on April 16th.
Red's wife of 53 years, Celia (Bazer) Morin, passed away May 1,2009.
He is survived by daughter Joanne and son Steven and Steve's fiancé Pam Martin all of Worcester. Two granddaughters. Eve and Micali of New York City.
Red was born in Worcester the son of Morris and Lillian (Sinovitz) Morin. He graduated from Commerce High. He served in the infantry in France during World War II.
He was the owner of Mutual Coat Corp. He was a member of Beth Israel Synagogue, Beth Israel Brotherhood, B'nai Brith, Jewish War Veteran and Jewish Home Auxiliary. Also, he volunteered with Celia at Beth Israel synagogue.
Having a soft spot for kids, he contributed to all children's charities especially the Jimmy Fund.
He was predeceased by his brother Phil Morin. He leaves 3 nieces.
The family would like to thank the staff at the JHC Hospice for their support during this time.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services at B'nai Brith cemetery will be held privately under the direction of Miles's Funeral Home of Holden. Shiva will be held privately.
Contributions may be made to a . Please omit flowers.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020