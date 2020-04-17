Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Resources
More Obituaries for Morton Morin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morton Morin


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Morton Morin Obituary
Morton L. Morin, 94

Worcester - Morton "Red" Morin of Worcester passed away peacefully at home on April 16th.

Red's wife of 53 years, Celia (Bazer) Morin, passed away May 1,2009.

He is survived by daughter Joanne and son Steven and Steve's fiancé Pam Martin all of Worcester. Two granddaughters. Eve and Micali of New York City.

Red was born in Worcester the son of Morris and Lillian (Sinovitz) Morin. He graduated from Commerce High. He served in the infantry in France during World War II.

He was the owner of Mutual Coat Corp. He was a member of Beth Israel Synagogue, Beth Israel Brotherhood, B'nai Brith, Jewish War Veteran and Jewish Home Auxiliary. Also, he volunteered with Celia at Beth Israel synagogue.

Having a soft spot for kids, he contributed to all children's charities especially the Jimmy Fund.

He was predeceased by his brother Phil Morin. He leaves 3 nieces.

The family would like to thank the staff at the JHC Hospice for their support during this time.

Due to the current health crisis, funeral services at B'nai Brith cemetery will be held privately under the direction of Miles's Funeral Home of Holden. Shiva will be held privately.

Contributions may be made to a . Please omit flowers.

www.milesfunerahome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miles Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -