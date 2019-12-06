|
Morton A. Pearson (97)
HOLDEN - Morton Alfred Pearson passed away at the age of 97 on December 5, 2019 at the Oakdale Nursing Center in West Boylston.
He was the owner of Pearson Piano Company, in Worcester, for 40 years until retirement in 1986.
Morton was born on February 5, 1922 and raised in Worcester. He was the son of Alfred John Pearson, founder of Pearson Piano Company, and Mabel Andersen Pearson, a leading contralto soloist in New England. e attended Nichols College until he enlisted in the Army and became active March 1943 during WWII. His first year in the military was with the 129th Infantry at Fort Riley, Kansas, where he instructed in horsemanship until he was called to action with the 475th Infantry and deployed to the China-Burma Theatre. The 475th Infantry absorbed the remaining Merrill's Marauders and was challenged to clear the final sections of the Burma Road. Morton was with the 475th when the road was finally opened connecting what is now Myanmar to Kunming in South Western China.
Morton had a great love for horses and gave riding instructions as a teenager in Worcester. He rode for the Grotto in Worcester and Washington, D.C., parades. He was an active member of the Worcester Rotary club for many years and during those years played America the Beautiful at the start of each meeting.
Over the years, Morton also enjoyed boating, beginning as a young boy with a canoe on Indian Lake. Later, with his wife, children and extended family, he spent many days fishing and motorboating on the lakes of Maine and Massachusetts, and he spent several summers on Webster Lake, where he renewed his interest in sailing. In his senior years, Morton enjoyed sailing along the coast of Maine.
After retirement, he traveled for seven years with his wife throughout the United States in a motorhome. They then wintered in Bradenton, Florida, and summered in Wells, Maine, for nearly 20 years. Mort had a prized vegetable garden wherever they lived. While in Florida, he was appreciated by the community for his piano playing which he shared generously. Mort and June spent many evenings enjoying music and ballroom dancing. In 2010, they returned to Holden to be closer to family.
Morton is survived by his wife of 70 years, June (Adams) Pearson of Holden, three children; Alfred Pearson and wife Amy of Princeton, Nancy O'Nell and husband Kenneth of Spring Creek, Nevada, Donna Wallace and husband Peter of Holden, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Pearson Saunier.
There will be no calling hours. Services will be private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019