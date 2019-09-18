|
Muriel C. Bacon, 91
Grafton/Harwich Port - Muriel C. (Corkum) Bacon, 95, passed away September 16, 2019 at Cape Cod Hospital following an illness. She is survived by her loving husband Rodger Bacon, son Alan and his wife Mary Carlson, John and his wife Ann Carlson, four grandchildren Krista and her husband MIchael Connelly, Mark and his wife Megan Carlson, Benjamin and Taryn Carlson. She also leaves behind five great grandchildren; Aaron McIntyre, Aidan and Grace Connelly, Olivia and Lukas Carlson. She was predeceased by her first husband Edgar Carlson and her daughter Phyllis, to whom she was also a caregiver for 54 years. Muriel was born in Grafton February 21, 1924 daughter of the late Stella (Lohnes) and Alfred Corkum and was a graduate of Grafton High School in 1942. She was a realtor at Dorothy Hickox in Westboro, worked for the Superintendent of the Grafton Public Schools and was a member of the Baptist Church of Grafton. She adored Cape Cod, especially Harwich Port, where she spent many happy years with Rodger. Always a passionate Boston sports fan, she loved following the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Muriel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed. Please honor Muriel in lieu of flowers with donations to the . All are welcome to gather with Muriel's family Saturday September 21st from 11am-12pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536 followed by a prayer service at 12pm in the funeral home. She will then be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery in North Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a special memory or message of sympathy is available online at:
