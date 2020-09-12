Muriel Branconnier

Muriel C. Branconnier, 90
Shrewsbury/Northborough - Muriel Catherine Branconnier (Coulson), 90, of Shrewsbury passed away peacefully September 7, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Muriel was born in Queens, New York, the daughter of the late Charles and Caroline Radke.
She lived in Northborough for 46 years. In 2002 Muriel married John Branconnier of Marlboro and they made their home in Shrewsbury. In addition to her devoted husband, John, Muriel is survived by her loving daughters: Lori Lewis (Bob) of Yarmouth Port, Janis McGrory (Ted) of Harwich and Dale Gardner (Tom) of Grafton. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Amy Eason-LeFort of Scituate, Kari Gardner of Utah, Katie McMullan of Oregon, Jesse Gardner of Millbury, stepchildren Peggy Marshall (Peter) of Grafton and Robert Branconnier of Missouri. Muriel was predeceased by her brother Charles Radke, grandchildren Elizabeth LeFort and Michael Shaughnessy, and her former husband Henry Coulson.
From a very early age Muriel loved to design and create beautiful and fashionable clothes. She was extremely proud of making her high school prom dress! Muriel will always be remembered for her style and 'dressing to the nines'. As a young mother she made numerous outfits for her daughters, including the best Halloween costumes. She was happiest in her studio making creative gifts for family and cherished friends. Maine was her happy place where she spent countless hours walking the beaches in Kennebunkport and Moody Beach. Muriel worked for 20+ years at the Grille Restaurant in Northborough.
Muriel and John loved to dance, and they were the stars of any dance floor. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, whether it be dancing with John, Friday night pizzas with Dale and Tom, visiting Lori and Janis on the Cape, family and holiday gatherings.
A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.
For those who wish to honor Muriel's memory, please consider a donation to your local food bank.
The family has entrusted Roney Funeral Home in Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a special message with her family is available online at: www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
.