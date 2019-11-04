|
|
Muriel F. Dunford, 93
Millbury - Muriel F. (Dumas) Dunford, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 31st 2019 in Care One of Millbury.
Muriel's husband, Thomas L. Dunford passed away in 2003. She leaves three sons, Robert T. Dunford and his wife, Janet of Mission Viejo, CA, Marc S. Dunford of Worcester and Kevin M. Dunford of Auburn; a grandson, Keegan M. Dunford of San Diego, CA; two sisters, Dolores Dumas of Rhode Island and Gloria Kaczynski of Worcester and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Theodore and Eva (Brault) Dumas and five siblings, Robert, Donald, Doris, Anita and Joan.
Muriel was born in Worcester and graduated from the former Commerce High School. After marriage she moved to Millbury to raise her family and lived there for 58 years. She was a member of St. Brigid Church. Muriel worked many years for Kemper/Arbella Insurance. After retirement Muriel and her husband enjoyed spending 17 years of winters living in Florida. While she was there she enjoyed singing in a local choir.
Living in a house surrounded by a husband and three boys who loved sports Muriel became quite an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. She also found pleasure in doing the crossword puzzle every day, reading and spending time with her family.
Family and friends will honor and remember Muriel's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Friday, Nov. 8th from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated following the visitation at 11 a.m. in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the at Please visit Muriel's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019