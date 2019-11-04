Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
59 N. Main Street
Millbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Dunford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Dunford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Muriel F. Dunford, 93

Millbury - Muriel F. (Dumas) Dunford, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 31st 2019 in Care One of Millbury.

Muriel's husband, Thomas L. Dunford passed away in 2003. She leaves three sons, Robert T. Dunford and his wife, Janet of Mission Viejo, CA, Marc S. Dunford of Worcester and Kevin M. Dunford of Auburn; a grandson, Keegan M. Dunford of San Diego, CA; two sisters, Dolores Dumas of Rhode Island and Gloria Kaczynski of Worcester and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Theodore and Eva (Brault) Dumas and five siblings, Robert, Donald, Doris, Anita and Joan.

Muriel was born in Worcester and graduated from the former Commerce High School. After marriage she moved to Millbury to raise her family and lived there for 58 years. She was a member of St. Brigid Church. Muriel worked many years for Kemper/Arbella Insurance. After retirement Muriel and her husband enjoyed spending 17 years of winters living in Florida. While she was there she enjoyed singing in a local choir.

Living in a house surrounded by a husband and three boys who loved sports Muriel became quite an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. She also found pleasure in doing the crossword puzzle every day, reading and spending time with her family.

Family and friends will honor and remember Muriel's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Friday, Nov. 8th from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated following the visitation at 11 a.m. in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the at Please visit Muriel's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mulhane Home For Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -