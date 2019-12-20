|
Muriel C. "Moo" Morin, 81
Linwood - Muriel C. "Moo" Morin, 81, formerly of Union St. in the Northbridge section of Linwood passed away on Thurs. Dec. 19, 2019 at Beaumont of Northbridge after a period of declining health.
She is survived by 2 nieces Amy Stacy (husband Mark) of Douglas and Kristen Clark (husband Stephen) of Sturbridge; 5 great-nieces Rachael, Danielle, Rebecca, Cara, and Leah; brother Ronald Morin and his family of Millbury; and her longtime friend and travel companion Judy Mills. Born in Whitinsville, MA on Sept. 23, 1938 she was the daughter of Elphege E. and Amanda (Poliquin) Morin and lived in Linwood all her life. She had been a resident of Beaumont the past 2 years.
Muriel worked in the records departments for several area nursing homes over the course of her life, including Hopedale Garden and Westborough Healthcare Center retiring in 2001.
Always up for an adventure Muriel enjoyed yearly trips to Las Vegas and visiting Mohegan Sun. She loved arts and crafts, sewing and baking. Her Thanksgiving cookies were a family favorite! Educated in the Good Shepherd School, she was a member of the Royal Travellers and travelled all over the world. She will be missed for her kind nature and her eagerness to spend time with family and friends.
Her family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Beaumont of Northbridge for their exceptional care over the past two years.
Muriel's funeral will be held Mon. Dec. 23 from Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St. Whitinsville with a Mass at 11 am in Good Shepherd Church, 121 Linwood St. Linwood. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. A calling hour at the funeral home will be held Mon. Dec 23 from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Memorial donations may be made to the Peace of Bread Community Kitchen, 51 Cottage St. Whitinsville, MA 01588. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit: http://www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019