Muriel S. Quimby,95
Charlton - Muriel "Yoy" Quimby, 95, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Overlook Masonic Skilled Nursing Facility in Charlton surrounded by family and others who loved and cared for her.
Born in Flushing, NY to Grace and Forrest Smith, Yoy lived in Scarsdale, NY, Darien, CT., Bedford, NH, Holden, MA., and Sarasota, FL. Before moving to Overlook with her husband in 2007.
Yoy graduated from Scarsdale High School and earned a B.A. from Denison University. She was the Executive Director for the Scarsdale NY Girl Scout Council, the Director of Adult Education and Volunteer Coordinator for Wachusett Regional High School in Holden, MA., and the Director of the Challenge Program for the Women's Resource Center in Sarasota, FL. She was known for her leadership, creativity, and organizational skills.
She is predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert F. Quimby.
She is survived by sons G. Forrest Quimby of Hillsboro, NH., and Robert Quimby of New Milford, CT., and daughter Wendy Quimby of Framingham, MA. She is also survived by grandchildren, Elijah Quimby of Manchester, NH., Taylor Quimby of Concord, NH., Jonathan Quimby of New Milford, CT., Marissa Quimby of Seattle, WA., and Jordan Quimby of New York, NY and three great grandchildren: Phineas, Charlotte and Oliver. She also leaves a sister Grace Greene of Sarasota, FL as well as a large extended family.
After her husband's death in 2011, Yoy was lovingly cared for by the staff of Overlook Skilled Nursing Facility. They treated her as part of their own family and he enjoyed sharing stories and perking up the night life with her friends as well as the staff.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the James C. Nicholl, Jr. Chapel at the Overlook, 88 Masonic Home Rd., Charlton on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to : The Women's Resourse Center, 340 South Tuttle Ave., Sarasota, FL. 34237, or Overlook Hospice Services, 88 Masonic Home Rd.,#2, Charlton, MA. 01507.
The ROBERT J. MILLER-CHARLTON FUNERAL HOME, 175 Old Worcester Rd. is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019