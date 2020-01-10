|
|
Muriel E. Simmons, 97
WORCESTER - Muriel E. (Haas) Simmons, 97, passed away peacefully Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Christopher House in Worcester. She is predeceased by her childhood sweetheart and the love of her life Harold E. Simmons.
She is survived by her three children, Cheryle A. Lafranchise with whom she lived, Diane A. Nussey and her husband David of Spencer, MA, and Craig H. Simmons and his spouse Norbert Hunecke of Berlin, Germany; three grandchildren, Glenn Perry, Todd Nussey and Kirk Nussey; and four great-grandchildren, Lyric, Mirabella, and Annalise Nussey and Ian Perry.
Born in Worcester on September 16, 1922, Muriel was the daughter of Carl and Elsie (Fahlbeck) Haas and lived in Worcester her whole life. Muriel was predeceased by her twin brothers Dean and Dana Haas.
A graduate of Classical High School and Longy School of Music in Cambridge, MA, she accompanied many area church and musical events. Her favorite were musical shows at the Worcester County Light Opera (WCLOC) where she was a pianist while Harold was stage director.
Muriel had been secretary to several departments at WPI in Worcester before retiring to enjoy their time traveling, particularly to Germany and Europe to visit Craig.
Muriel was a lifelong member of the Second Church of Christ, Scientist where she took part in all committees and aspects of the church and was the first woman to be elected first reader in her church.
The family would like to thank Summit Eldercare of Grafton Street for all their care and support. A special thank you to her in-house aides for all your love and help, particularly Soraida, Tina, and Cindy.
A calling hour will be held Tuesday, January 14, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial in Rural Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Second Church of Christ, Scientist, 255 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609 or to a .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020