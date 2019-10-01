|
Muriel S. Witkin, 91
Worcester - Muriel S. (Goodman) Witkin, 91 passed away after a long illness on September 30, 2019 in the Jewish Healthcare Center.
Her husband of 66 years, Nathan Witkin died in 2013. She leaves her daughters Shelley, wife of Gerald Kashuk of Paxton and Carol Witkin of Natick; a granddaughter Jill Kashuk Ricardo wife of Jason Ricardo of Framingham and her great-grandson Brandon Ricardo.
She was born in Worcester a daughter of Morris and Fannie (Cohen) Goodman and had lived in Worcester for 59 years before moving to Sarasota, FL for 26 years and returning to Worcester in 2011.
Muriel was an avid golfer and she and Nate were members of the former Mt. Pleasant Country Club in Boylston, and continued enjoying their golfing years together while living in Sarasota, FL for 26 years.
She was a long time member of Temple Emanuel Sinai and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Jewish Healthcare Center.
FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 11:00 AM ON THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2019 IN TEMPLE EMANUEL SINAI, 661 SALISBURY STREET, WORCESTER UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN.
Burial will be in Holy Society Cemetery in Leicester.
Immediately following the interment service, a Memorial Observance Reception will be held at a location to be announced at the time of the funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury St, Worcester 01609 or to Temple Emanuel Sinai, 661 Salisbury St, Worcester, 01609.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019