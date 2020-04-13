Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Resources
More Obituaries for Myles Quail
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myles Quail


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myles Quail Obituary
Myles E. Quail, 66

LEOMINSTER - Myles E. Quail, 66, of Leominster, died April 10, 2020 in HealthAlliance Leominster. He was born June 9, 1953, in Clinton, MA, son of Alfred and Betsey (Gregory) Quail. Myles had been a Catholic Priest in the Carolina's prior to his work as a counselor for Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation.

He is survived by his mother, Betsey (Gregory) Quail of Leominster; two brothers, David Quail of Georgia, Brian Quail of Florida and a sister Karen Quist of Worcester, MA, along with several nieces and nephews and many aunts and uncles.

Myles was predeceased by his father Alfred Quail in July 2014.

Funeral services under the direction of Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, will take place at a later date, due to current restrictions.

To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -