Myles E. Quail, 66
LEOMINSTER - Myles E. Quail, 66, of Leominster, died April 10, 2020 in HealthAlliance Leominster. He was born June 9, 1953, in Clinton, MA, son of Alfred and Betsey (Gregory) Quail. Myles had been a Catholic Priest in the Carolina's prior to his work as a counselor for Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation.
He is survived by his mother, Betsey (Gregory) Quail of Leominster; two brothers, David Quail of Georgia, Brian Quail of Florida and a sister Karen Quist of Worcester, MA, along with several nieces and nephews and many aunts and uncles.
Myles was predeceased by his father Alfred Quail in July 2014.
Funeral services under the direction of Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, will take place at a later date, due to current restrictions.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2020