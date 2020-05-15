|
|
Myles E. Quail, 66
Leominster - Myles E. Quail, 66, of Leominster, died April 10, 2020 in HealthAlliance Leominster. He was born June 9, 1953, in Clinton, MA, son of Alfred and Betsey (Gregory) Quail. Myles had been a Catholic Priest in the Carolina's prior to his work as a counselor for Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation.
He is survived by his mother; Betsey (Gregory) Quail of Leominster, two brothers; David Quail of Georgia, Brian Quail of Florida and a sister Karen Quist of Worcester, MA, along with several nieces and nephews and many aunts and uncles.
Myles was predeceased by his father Alfred Quail in July 2014.
The Funeral Mass for Myles was held Friday, May 15, 2020, in Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union Street, Leominster. Burial followed in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, MA.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster directed arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 22, 2020