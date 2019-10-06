|
|
Myrna J. Fantasia, 76
Worcester - Myrna J. (Paquette) Fantasia, 76 of Worcester, passed away surrounded by the ones she loved Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Myrna was born in Worcester, one of four children of Adolph "Dutchy" and Vera (Sanderson) Paquette. In 1961, Myrna married the "Love of her life" Louis M. "Pinky" Fantasia and built their home in the Massasoit Rd. neighborhood, beginning to raise their family. In February of 2003, Pinky left her side after 41 years. Myrna continued to live in the family home to today. Myrna began her life as a wife and mother raising her children and after her husband passed away, she went to work for her son in the family business, F & G Construction Company as his office manager.
She is survived by her devoted family, her son Louis M. "Mark" Fantasia and his wife Theresa, Wanda L. Ginese and her husband David all of Worcester; her twin sister, Marlene Tella of Millbury; five grandchildren she cherished, Tiffany Bolduc and her husband Cody, Nichole Fantasia, Desiree, Travis and Zach Ginese; two great grandchildren, Killian and Chase; many nieces, nephews and extended family members who loved her dearly. A sister, Sandra Paquette passed away September 17, and a brother, Loring Paquette also predeceased her.
Along with her husband, Myrna's children and grandchildren always came first in her life no matter what. She was the backbone of her family and remained devoted to them throughout her life. Myrna was a beautiful person who enjoyed the simple pleasures of life; spending time with family and friends, working for her son, caring for her children and grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor, made friends with everyone and took pride in being able to be with her family whenever she could. She was considered "Everyone's Nana". Myrna truly believed that faith, family and friends were the most important parts of life and had room in her heart for everyone she met. Her passing leaves a hole in our hearts but her loving and caring soul will not be forgotten.
Friends and relatives are invited to a period of calling hours Wednesday October 9th from 9 am to 11 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Followed by a procession to Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Rd where her Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am. Burial will be in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019