|
|
Myrtle L. Hill, 93
Oakdale - Myrtle L. (Allen) Hill, 93, formerly of Worcester and Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020. She leaves a daughter Debra Lamir, a son Steven Higgins, step children William Hill, Robert Hill and Kathy Reynolds; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; a step sister June Freemanzon and a cousin Lucille Smith with whom she was very close; and several other cousins and nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 29 years Robert W. Hill, and by step children Brian and Wayne Hill and her ex-husband Richard Higgins.
"Mickey", as she was affectionately known, was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Alfred and Violet (Lohnes) Allen. She graduated from Warren High School and attended Nursing School at City Hospital. She worked at Julio's Market in Shrewsbury and then as a Physical Therapy Aide at Shrewsbury Nursing Home for many years. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Shrewsbury and a past member of the Shrewsbury Players Guild. She enjoyed watching movies, and doing crossword puzzles and was never without a book in hand or nearby.
The family would like to express their thanks to the entire staff at the Oakdale Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for all their compassionate care of Myrtle.
A graveside service will be held at a later date. Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Myrtle's memory may be made to . To leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020