Nada Zeena

Nada Fouzi Zeena, 84Worcester - Nada Fouzi Tahan Zeena passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at UMass Hospital in Worcester. She was 84. Nada was born in Damascus, Syria on April 30, 1936 to Fouzi and Mary (Abusamra) Tahan. She married her first husband, Saeed Amsih Kawak, and started a family with a beautiful baby girl Jeannette, before his untimely death in 1959. She later met and married George Zeena, and they continued to grow their family with the birth of their two sons, Nabil and Elias. They would later move to Worcester in 1971. Nada also raised her brother's daughter, Marie, whom she thought of as her own daughter and made her part of this ever-growing family.Nada opened a business, Grafton Hill Package Store and worked there until recently. She was a hard working woman and spent most of her life caring for family and friends. She was always surrounded by loved ones. She held onto family values and the inner desire to be "motherly." Nada loved to cook, she prepared great food and shared a smile with so many, including customers and people in the neighborhood. She loved to grow beautiful flowers and was a member of Saint George Orthodox Cathedral.She is survived by her loving family including, Jeannette Chilmeran and her husband Faris of McKinney, Texas; Nabil Zeena and his wife Stephanie of Worcester; Elias Zeena and his wife Leah Marie of Cherry Valley; and Marie E. Floyd and her husband Steven of Worcester. She also leaves eight grandchildren, Sarah and Anissa Chilmeran; Olivia, Sophia, Rachel, Ryan, and Jennifer Zeena; and Steven E. Floyd; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Elias F. Tahan.Services - A graveside service will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. Milad Selim at Hope Cemetery (Section 98 B), 119 Webster St. Worcester, MA on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:30 am.There are no calling hours.We ask everyone to wear masks and abide by social distancing because of the current COVID-19 pandemic.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Saint George Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Anna Street, Worcester, MA 01604.The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at