Najala Lindquist
Najala (Ayik) Lindquist 86

Worcester - Najala (Ayik) Lindquist, 86 a lifelong Worcester resident passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

She was born in Worcester, a daughter of Salim and Mary (Haddad) Ayik and has lived here all her life.

Najala's husband George O. "Jerry" Lindquist passed away in 2006. She is survived by her three children, Edward D. Lindquist of Leicester, Nancy M. Lindquist-Peris with whom she lived, Judy A. Bouthliller and Kevin MacDonnell of Holden; her three siblings, Baheege Ayik and Adele Svendson both of Shrewsbury, and Henry Ayik of Worcester; four grandchildren, Jessica Luparelli, Elisha Boatman, her husband Thomas and their daughters, Najala and Violet, Robert Rose and his wife Melissa, Jared Bouthiller and Gina Ditullio, and their son Dominic; Many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Besides her husband George, two sisters, Victoria Bicknell, and Lynne Steeves, and two brothers, George and Norman Ayik all predeceased her.

Najala, was a member of St George Orthodox Cathedral. She loved to travel, assemble puzzles, study the stars through astrology, and motorcycle rides. Notably, Najala, built a wall around her property by hand.

Graveside services will be held Monday, August 24, at 11:30 am in Hope Cemetery, 119 Webster Street, section 97. Reverend Milad Selim will celebrate. There are no calling hours. Covid 19 restrictions requiring masks and social distancing will apply. Memorial contributions in Najala's name can be made to St George Orthodox Cathedral endowment fund, 30 Anna Street Worcester. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

www.mercadantefuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
August 21, 2020
Najala was my true and close friend for 49 years. Many happy memories. Love and peace to the family. Blessings.
Marilyn Mazurka
Friend
