Nan Holmes

Nan (Daly) HolmesSutton - Nan (Daly) Holmes, 63, passed into the kingdom God and our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 16, 2020.Nan was the second child of William and Anita Daly, born August 5, 1956. As a child living in upstate New York she excelled in school, loved to swim, and was a certified Red Cross Lifeguard.She attended Bentley College, received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics and Graduated with Honors. Shortly after college she met her future husband David Holmes. They dated for ten years and often times each of them lived in different parts of the country as they pursued career ambitions.Nan and David were married on September 2, 1990 and went to have two wonderful sons, Eric and Mark.Nan worked as a Financial Analyst for 32 years for the consulting firm R. W. Beck LLP of Seattle, Washington.After retiring in 2015, Nan became an avid golfer, enjoyed birding, rooting for the New England Patriots, and was a true friend to all of God's creatures, great and small.Nan leaves behind her brother Eric Daly and his wife Debbie Daly, of Anderson, South Carolina, and Eric's two children, Kelly and Kevin.Nan was very active in the Christ Reform Church of Whitinsville, Massachusetts and pursued her Christian faith through advanced bible study.Due to COVID-19 a public service will not be held. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Nan, please consider a donation to Christ Reform Church in Whitinsville, MA or to the Greenville Humane Society in Greenville, SC. Please visit Nan's tribute page, where a message of condolence or a meaningful memory can be left for her family, at: