|
|
Nan E. (Kelly) Najaimey, 78
SOUTH YARMOUTH - Nan E. (Kelly) Nejaimey, 78, along time resident of Worcester and Cape Cod, passed away peacefully on Friday February 14th in Cape Cod Hospital. She leaves her beloved husband of over 50 years. James E. Nejaimey, two daughters, Tracy Nejaimey-Silvestri and her husband, Brian and Tara Nejaimey-Robinson and her husband, John; two grandchildren, Casey and Kiley Silvestri and her loving sister Marjorie Bregou and her husband, William.
She was born in Cherry Valley, the daughter of Thomas and Irene (Ryan) Kelly. She had been employed for many years at Sullivan and Garrett's Insurance Company, South High School, Forest Grove Middle School, and Doherty Memorial High School as a receptionist and Worcester State College seeking grants for Autism. Nan also volunteered her time as a clerk at voting poles in Yarmouth. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at Mayflower Beach/ Smugglers Beach during the summer on Cape Cod. Family barbecues we're always memorable on the back deck. She made your friends feel welcome and safe plus made a nice cosmopolitan martini. Her passion in life was taking care of her grand kids, Casey and Kiley whether it be going to the park or the Cape Cod Mall. In the winter she and her husband were avid snow birds in Boynton Beach, FL where they had endless laughs together in the winter sun while escaping the northeast weather. Everyone that met Nan felt a special connection to her and her kindness was extended to all. She was a dedicated member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Her funeral will be held from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue in Worcester, with her funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18th in Our Lady Of Perpetual Help, 256 Hamilton Street, Worcester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Her calling hours will be held Monday, February 17th from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brigham & Women's Hospital, Oncology Department, 75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020