Nancy-Ann M. (McCarthy) Farmer, 69
Worcester - Nancy-Ann M. (McCarthy) Farmer, age 69 passed away at her home Sunday, July 21, 2019 with her loving husband at her side. She leaves her husband of forty five years Bradley F. Farmer. Nancy was predeceased by two brothers, William McCarthy of Texas and Robert McCarthy of Worcester.
She was born in Worcester daughter of the late Edward J. McCarthy and Rita M. (Noricky) McCarthy and lived in Worcester all her life. She was a graduate of St. Peter Marian High School class of 1967 and her associates degree from Worcester State. Nancy taught reading at Worcester House of Correction in West Boylston and did social work at the Rape Crisis Center. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and foliage rides.
There are no calling hours, all services are private. Omit flowers and donations may be made in her memory to VNA Hospice care, 100 Trade Center, suite 6-500, Woburn, MA 01801. The Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster, MA has been entrusted with her arrangements. A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 24 to July 25, 2019