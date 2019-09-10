|
Nancy L. (Farnsworth) Barlow, 94
Medway, MA - On September 8, 2019, Nancy Lee (Farnsworth) Barlow 94, of Medway made her journey into the loving arms of God. Nancy was the devoted wife of 68 years to Walter P. Barlow until his death in 2016.
Nancy is survived by their children Larry Barlow and his wife, Peggy of Milford; Chris Devereaux of Framingham; Kevin Barlow of Westboro; Peter Barlow and his wife Sandra of Holliston; and Marianne Dinkel and her husband Lou of Bedford. Nancy is predeceased by her oldest son Stephen J. Barlow, her daughter-in-law Cynthia Barlow, and son-in-law Roger Devereux.
She is survived by their 9 grandchildren, Lee Ann Marien and her husband Paul, Joshua Barlow and his wife Lindsey, Zachary Barlow, Taylor and Nathan Barlow, Cassandra, Lou and Alexis Dinkel, and Makayla Moran; 4 great grandchildren, Allison and Patrick Marien and Vivian and Desmond Barlow and many dear nieces and nephews.
Nancy was born in Clinton, MA and was raised in Lancaster. She was the daughter of the late Custer L. and Zana L. (Pierce) Farnsworth and sister to both the late Barbara "Bobby" Farnsworth Chisholm and Lee "Bill" Farnsworth. Nancy graduated from Lancaster High School class of 1943. Nancy pursued her talents and worked for a French dress maker, Le Salon des Mondes in Boston prior to caring for her family.
Nancy's main priorities in life were her family and her faith. She cherished her husband, Walter and loved him every second of her life. Their love inspired many. They were known for their endless gatherings at their home and cherished the bonds they formed over many years. Nancy brightened all of our lives and was known as the most kind-hearted, loving, and genuine woman. She loved being present for all of her children and grandchildren's sports and events.
A woman of many interests, Nancy was passionate about cooking and baking for her family. Her specialties were carrot cake and breads like pumpkin and poppy seed- she knew everyone's favorites. She loved being outdoors in her beautiful, heart-shaped flower garden created by her husband and appointed with peonies and iris. She loved traveling to York, ME with her sister's family each summer, spending time in Stowe, VT and going to Cape Cod with her loving family. She enjoyed bowling, ceramics, ice skating, biking, and the Patriots. She was a wonderful neighbor and friend to many. She was an active member of the Sacred Heart Women's Club, Red Hat Society, and former Chairman of the March of Dimes. She was a long-time communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Milford where she always found peace. Most importantly, her greatest joy was seeing her family spending quality time together and making memories.
Her Funeral will be held Friday, September 13th at 9am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford, MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in the Upper Church of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 7 East Main Street, Milford, MA. The burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Lancaster, MA. Visiting hours will be Thursday (September 12th) 4pm-7pm.
Nancy, don't ever forget how much we love you! You taught us well and we will make you proud.
Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5 East Main Street, Milford, MA 01757.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019