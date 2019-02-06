Home
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Nancy Benson


1939 - 2019
Nancy Benson Obituary
Nancy K. (Shivick) Benson, 79

Rochdale - Nancy K. (Shivick) Benson, 79, died Monday, January 28, 2019, at St. Mary's Health Care Center in Worcester. She is survived by her son, Michael R. Benson of Rochdale; two brothers, Richard Shivick of Florida and Thomas Shivick of New Hampshire; a grandson, Michael Benson of Rochdale; several nephews and nieces, one great niece, and one great nephew. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Vitkus) Shivick, and lived most of her life in Rochdale.

Mrs. Benson worked at UMass Memorial Medical Center and Hahnemann Hospital in Worcester for over 40 years, retiring as nursing administrator. She held many positions at the hospital including nursing administrator, head nurse, and surgical nurse. In addition, she volunteered at the Masonic Home in Charlton. She enjoyed knitting in her spare time.

Memorial calling hours are Saturday, February 16, 2019, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.

paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019
