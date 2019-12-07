|
Nancy Blomquist, 91
WORCESTER - Nancy Lee Blomquist passed away on November 19, 2019 at the age of 91 years. She was born to Willard and Helen Bowman on April 2, 1928 in Springfield, MA. Nancy graduated from McDuffie School for Girls in Springfield and UMass, Amherst where she met and married Donald E. Blomquist. They resided and raised their children in Worcester.
Nancy enjoyed her career in Public Relations. She was indebted to Dorothy Salter, when after having four children, she was hired as the Public Relations Director for Salter Secretarial School. Her position included public speaking, planning events and teaching English. She continued working in the field of Public Relations for the former Guaranty Bank, the former Denholm and Mckay Department Store, the former Worcester City Hospital, the Worcester Art Museum and the Red Cross. She was one of two women on the Worcester Advertising Council and served as treasurer.
Nancy and Donald retired to Castine, ME. She referred to this time as her "golden years." She later moved to Belfast and worked as a property manager.
Nancy loved giving back to her community. She was a consummate volunteer. She attended the Wesley United Methodist Church for over 35 years. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, supported fund raisers, volunteered in the youth program which included a mission to Kentucky, and was active in the Women's Society. Nancy also held positions in the Association of American University Women, was a Boy Scout Den Mother and led a group for Camp Fire Girls, all while raising four children. In Maine, she was a member of the Belfast Historical Society, a volunteer at the Federated Church of Castine and the Belfast UMC. She was a volunteer reader for first graders at Adams Elementary School and often dressed as one of the main characters. Her interests included camping, hiking, family dinners, reading and writing letters to her family. She also enjoyed gardening and later earned her certificate as a Master Gardener. In her younger years, she wrote short stories and poems. She was a renowned cook, passing down many of her recipes to her family. Her recipes appear in non-profit and for-profit cookbooks. Nancy was a Master Gardener and landscaped the properties she managed. She planned to landscape the new Belfast UMC.
Tragically, she had to give up her independence when she suffered a serious car accident in 2001. She moved back to Worcester and resided in Assistant Living and Nursing Homes. Towards the end of her life she had many challenges but she continued her prolific reading, writing letters, following current events, politics and sports.
She was an avid supporter of the Patriots and Red Sox and enjoyed watching the games. One of her last words was "How are the Patriots doing?" Nancy supported causes including civil rights, feminism and the LGBTQ Community. Over the years she wrote many letters to the Telegram and Gazette when she had strong opinions.
Nancy is survived by her children, Christina Boyd, San Diego; Peter Blomquist (Jean), Holden; and Martha Blomquist, Reno; daughter-in-law, Amy Blomquist, Middlebury, VT. Her son, Andrew Blomquist, predeceased her. Her grandchildren include Jessica Gage (Jason), San Diego; Jason Boyd, San Diego; Jodie Duval (Eric) Holden; Jaime Kach, Worcester and Hannah Stonebreaker (Evan), North Yarmouth, Maine. She was delighted and proud of five great grandchildren, Jackson and Jillian Gage, San Diego; Jace and Lacy Duval, Holden; Jack and James Kach, Worcester and Anders Stonebreaker, North Yarmouth.
She led a very full life!
