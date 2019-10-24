|
Nancy A. Blum
CENTERVILLE - Nancy A. Blum of Centerville, MA wife of Merrill Blum passed away on October 20, 2019. Daughter of Leon W. Reis and Dorothy A. Reis (O'Connell) of Worcester, MA. Nancy is survived by her son Kevin Case, grandson Mark and great granddaughter Annabella. Sisters-in-law Rosemary and Miriam. Predeceased by her son Peter Case, brothers Phillip Reis and Ronald Reis. Nancy greatly loved all of her nieces and nephews Phillip, Michael, Carole, Ted, Sharon, Sean, Debbie, Delann, Tracy, Connie Lee, Ronald and all of their children. Nancy taught for many years in the Worcester Public Schools.
After moving to Cape Cod, Nancy became a Master Gardener and enjoyed many happy hours getting dirty, designing, and adding to the beauty of her gardens and homes.
Memorial Services will be held 11:30 am, Saturday October 26th at Our Lady of Victory, 230 S. Main St. in Centerville, MA. Visiting hours will precede the service from 9-11 am at Doane, Beal & Ames, 160 W. Main St. in Hyannis, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019