Nancy Bordeaux
Nancy G. Bordeaux, 85

CHATHAM, MA / FT. LAUDERDALE, FL - Nancy G. (Frappier) Bordeaux, 85, born in Barre VT. A resident of Chatham MA and Fort Lauderdale, FL died July 26th.in Florida.

Nancy was the wife of the late Richard A. Bordeaux and daughter of the late Benoit and Florence (Jacques) Frappier.

She was a graduate of Uxbridge High School and for years worked for both DeFalco Concrete and BNT Sand and Gravel of Sutton as company office manager retiring in 2000. Through her adult life Nancy enjoyed the beaches of Cape Cod and Florida.

She leaves her brother, Roger Frappier of Uxbridge MA and two sisters, Carol Curran of Leesburg FL and Corrinne Beane of Blackstone MA and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Wheeler of North Smithfield RI and two brothers, Conrad Frappier of Woodstock CT and Raymond Frappier of Bradenton FL.

Nancy's graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3rd in the Old Howard Cemetery on Armsby Road in Sutton, MA. Nancy was an avid baseball fan and a life-long supporter of the Boston Red Sox. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jimmy Fund at www.jimmyfund.org Please visit her tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Old Howard Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
