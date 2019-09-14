Home

Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
Holliston, MA
Nancy Rooney Brazeau

Holliston - Nancy Rooney Brazeau, 78, died at home Monday August 26, 2019. She was born and raised in Holliston and graduated from Holliston High School and Wilfred Academy in Boston. She was a charter member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Holliston. She was born in Hopkinton, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Eunice (Wheeler) Rooney. Besides her husband of 56 years, Arthur A. Brazeau, she is survived by one son Andrew Brazeau of Marlborough and two daughters: Alice Brazeau of Colorado and Nicole Swenson of Maine, the mother of her two grandsons Allen and Flint Swenson. She was preceded in death by her sister Linda Groeber of Washington and leaves a brother Martin Rooney of Marlborough. She also leaves three step children: Arthur P. Brazeau of Alabama, Donna Miller of Arkansas, and Wanda Beatty of Tennessee.

A memorial service will be held at St. Michael's Church in Holliston at 10 AM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to VNA Hospice, 199 Rosewood Drive, Danvers MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
