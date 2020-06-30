Nancy J. (Chambers) Cierpich, 82
Dudley - Nancy J. (Chambers) Cierpich, 82, passed away Sunday June 28, 2020 at the Christopher House of Worcester.
She is survived by her two children, Mark J. Cierpich and his wife Mary of Charlton, and Beth J. Aulenback and her husband James of Shrewsbury; three grandchildren, Tyler Cierpich, Julia Cierpich and Andrew Aulenback. She was predeceased by her five sisters, Jessie Tryba, Janet Christian, Elaine Gilrein, Eugena Chambers and Beverly Strader.
She was born in Webster, daughter of the late Howard I. Chambers and Mildred A. (Olson) Parenteau. She was raised by her mother and step-father, Joseph Parenteau, in Oxford, and then lived in Dudley for most of her life. She worked at Ethan Allen for many years. She enjoyed playing pitch and skat and was a member of the Webster Elks Pitch League. She was also an avid dog lover. Family was the center of her life especially spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
A funeral will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 from Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, followed by a Mass at 11am at St. Joseph Church, 10 H. Putnam Rd. Ext., Charlton. Burial will follow at North Cemetery in Oxford. A calling hour will be held Monday morning from 9:30am till 10:30am in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452, or to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515.
paradisfuneralhome.com
Dudley - Nancy J. (Chambers) Cierpich, 82, passed away Sunday June 28, 2020 at the Christopher House of Worcester.
She is survived by her two children, Mark J. Cierpich and his wife Mary of Charlton, and Beth J. Aulenback and her husband James of Shrewsbury; three grandchildren, Tyler Cierpich, Julia Cierpich and Andrew Aulenback. She was predeceased by her five sisters, Jessie Tryba, Janet Christian, Elaine Gilrein, Eugena Chambers and Beverly Strader.
She was born in Webster, daughter of the late Howard I. Chambers and Mildred A. (Olson) Parenteau. She was raised by her mother and step-father, Joseph Parenteau, in Oxford, and then lived in Dudley for most of her life. She worked at Ethan Allen for many years. She enjoyed playing pitch and skat and was a member of the Webster Elks Pitch League. She was also an avid dog lover. Family was the center of her life especially spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
A funeral will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 from Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, followed by a Mass at 11am at St. Joseph Church, 10 H. Putnam Rd. Ext., Charlton. Burial will follow at North Cemetery in Oxford. A calling hour will be held Monday morning from 9:30am till 10:30am in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452, or to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515.
paradisfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 3, 2020.