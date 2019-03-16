|
Nancy L. Corcoran, 80
Grafton - Nancy L. (Carney) Corcoran, 80, of Grafton, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Saint Vincent Hospital, while surrounded by her adoring and loving daughters. She joins her beloved husband, Thomas S. Corcoran, Jr., who predeceased her in May 2016.
Calling Hours for Nancy will be on Thursday, March 21, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester.
A complete obituary will be in the Telegram on Wednesday.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019