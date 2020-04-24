|
Nancy C. (Forand) Desrosiers, 77
Barre - Nancy C. (Forand) Desrosiers, 77, of Barre and formerly of Worcester, passed away peacefully on April 23rd in the Holy Trinity Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 56 years, William Desrosiers; her three children, David Desrosiers of Worcester, Jeanne Magliaro and her husband, Thomas of Barre and James Desrosiers of Millbury; a sister, Barbara O'Connor and her husband, Thomas of Worcester; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild and nieces and nephews. Mrs. Desrosiers was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Henry and Mildred (Sullivan) Forand.
Nancy graduated from the former Saint Peter's High School in Worcester and later attended the Salter School where she studied to be a medical secretary. She worked as a medical billing clerk at UMass Memorial Medical Center until her retirement and previously worked for many years as a cosmetologist and clerk for Walgreen's.
Mrs. Desrosiers was an avid camper and especially loved to spend time with her family at the Pout and Trout Family Campground in Rutland. She could often be found doing crafts or maybe even taking a day trip to the casino
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, the funeral services for Nancy are being held privately and burial will take place in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
If you would like to watch the funeral service of Mrs. Desrosiers, the family invites you to visit her obituary on Monday, April 27 at 10 AM on www.Royfuneral.com.
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. If you wish to sign her guestbook or a share a memory, please visit
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020