Nancy LaBelle (DeWitt) Doros, 94
Webster - Nancy LaBelle (DeWitt) Doros, age 94, went to be with her Lord, surrounded by her large loving Family, on June 1, 2019.
She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Theodore J. (Mitsakos) Doros, her eldest son, John P. Doros, her parents, Clinton and Mary DeWitt, as well as her sisters; Edna, Stella, Mary, her brother William, and her great grandson, Joshua Sawicki.
She will be fondly remembered by her daughter-in-law, Eleanor Doros, wife of John Doros; her children, Lanna Dziedzic and husband George of Webster; Theodore Doros of Fairfax, VA,; Lonnie Doros of Bolton, CT; Ronnie and his wife Lorrie of Woodstock, CT; William Doros and his wife Cecilia of Shrewsbury; Karen Doros of Webster and Mary Papageorge and her husband George, 14 grandchildren and their spouses, 21 great grandchildren and their spouses, her precious sister-in-law, June DeWitt, numerous nieces and nephews, and many neighbors and friends.
Nancy was dearly loved by a large circle of family and friends, including her 8 adoring children. She brought inspiration and comfort to those around her through her love for Christ, her kind words, her touching poems, her beautiful hand-painted gifts, her music and her devoted motherly love.
Visiting Hours will be held from 4-7pm, on Friday, June 7, at the ROBERT J. MILLER FUNERAL HOME and LAKE CHAPEL, 366 School St., Webster.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, June 8, at the First Baptist Church, 33 East Main St., proceeding to Mt. Zion Cemetery, Webster.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to: the First Baptist Church, Handicap Accessibility Fund, 33 East Main St., Webster, MA. 01570.
To offer an on-line condolence, please visit:
RJMillerfunerals.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 4 to June 5, 2019